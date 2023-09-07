Watch Now
Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce officially inactive along with OT Lucas Niang

WR Kadarius Toney, CB L'Jarius Sneed active against Detroit
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson and cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed available when they play the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, Sept. 8, to kick off the NFL’s regular season. Toney missed nearly all of training camp after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee in late July.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 19:09:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs included tight end Travis Kelce among the inactives for Thursday’s season opener against Detroit.

Kelce, who officially had been listed as questionable, suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise Tuesday in practice. He reportedly tested the knee in the hours before the Lions game but the team decided to err on the side of caution with the All-Pro and future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

But there was some good news.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who underwent a meniscus repair in his knee early in training camp, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who sat out practice for several weeks and only returned in the last six days with a swollen knee, are active and will suit up for the game.

Both were full participants Wednesday at practice and did not carry an injury designation into the game.

Kansas City’s other inactives are cornerbacks Darius Rush and Nic Jones, defensive end B.J. Thompson, offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang and defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Farrell joined the Chiefs at the roster cutdown via trade from Las Vegas and Rush was a waiver claim from Indianapolis.

Jones broke his hand in training camp. The injury didn’t require surgery, but it’s no surprise that the 2023 seventh-round pick isn’t active for Week 1.

Niang is something of a surprise, but Kansas City has Prince Tega Wanogho available as a backup tackle behind new starters Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor.

In addition to cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who already had been ruled out, Detroit’s inactives also include fellow corner Steven Gilmore and three defensive linemen — Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin and Romeo Okwara.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

