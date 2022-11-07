Chiefs Chairman, CEO Clark Hunt talks former assistant coach Britt Reid's sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt addressed the sentencing of former assistant coach Britt Reid on Monday during a video conference with reporters at the midpoint of the team's season.

Reid, 37 — the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who spent six seasons as a defensive assistant on his father's staff — was sentenced Nov. 1 to three years in prison as part of a plea agreement in a 2021 drunk-driving charge that seriously injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

Reid entered into the plea agreement earlier this fall and apologized in court for his role in the Feb. 4, 2021, crash, which happened three days before Kansas City's loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Reid was speeding, according to a police investigation, when his pickup truck collided with two vehicles on the on-ramp from Stadium Drive to southbound Interstate 435 near the Truman Sports Complex, where the Chiefs train and play home games.

His sentence was shorter than the four years that prosecutors suggested and for which Young's family hoped.

Young suffered a severe brain injury when Reid's truck slammed into the vehicle in which she was seated. The Chiefs previously agreed to pay for her ongoing care .

"Our heart and thoughts continue to be with Ariel Young and her family and everybody who was impacted by the accident that evening," Hunt said.

He added that an internal investigation did not uncover evidence that employees were gathering to drink on team premises before the crash and that he doesn't expect the Chiefs to face discipline from the NFL.

"With the case being wrapped up, I can't go into details, but what I can share with you is (that) we did an investigation at the time," Hunt said. "And that investigation showed that there was no gathering of employees either at the practice facility or the stadium where alcohol was consumed."

Hunt said that he couldn't share any more information, but he believes the team was in compliance with the NFL's policy that alcohol is prohibited at team facilities.

