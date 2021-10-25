Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged in June gun incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged after he was arrested in June for allegedly possessing a firearm.

In June, the Los Angeles Police Department told KSHB 41 News Clark was pulled over for a vehicle code violation.

A police officer reported seeing an uzi sub machine gun sticking out of a bag in Clark's vehicle.

On Monday, the department confirmed to KSHB 41 News that charges against Clark were amended earlier this month to include one count of possession of an assault weapon in June.

In March, Clark was also arrested and was later charged in June for a separate gun-related incident.

Clark pleaded not guilty in that incident.

He's back in court on Jan. 17, for a preliminary hearing.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for a statement on the amended charges, and will update this story if one is made available.