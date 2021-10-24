Chiefs DL Chris Jones, CB Charvarius Ward return vs. Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs got two starters back on defense, defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerback Charvaius Ward, for a showdown Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jones, who has led the Chiefs in sacks each of the last three seasons, didn’t play the last two weeks, a loss to Buffalo and a win at Washington, with a wrist injury.

But Kansas City could use all the help it can get up front in trying to stop Titans all-world running back Derrick Henry.

Ward hasn’t played since a Week 2 loss in Baltimore after suffering a quad injury in practice before the Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Chiefs placed tight end Jody Fortson, who suffered a ruptured Achilles on Oct. 17 in a win at the Washington Football Team, on injured reserve Saturday and announced that linebackers Darius Harris and Christian Rozeboom had been activated for the game via standard elevation from the practice squad.

Kansas City had ruled out Fortson, who had surgery Wednesday to repair his torn Achilles, and two other players — fullback Michael Burton (pec) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) — on Friday.

Center Austin Blythe, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, cornerback Deandre Baker and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho round out the inactives at Tennessee.

This Chiefs’ injury report was lengthy during the week with16 players, or more than 30% of the roster, included.

But the only other players to carry an injury designation into the game in Nashville were wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), cornerback Charvarius Warwd (quad), defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist) and left guard Joe Thuney (hand).

All of them are active and available in a key AFC showdown with long-term postseason implications for both teams.

Meanwhile, the Titans previously ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion), wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) and linebacker Monty Rice (groin).

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle), linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) and safety Armani Hooker (groin) were all listed as questionable ahead of the game.

Jones, McNichols and Dupree all are active for the game, but a decimated Tennessee secondary will have to do without Hooker.

Backup cornerback Chris Jackson also is inactive along with defensive end Amani Bledsoe and linebacker John Simon.

