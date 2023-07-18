Watch Now
Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton will start training camp on PUP list

RB Isiah Pacheco may also be limited early after offseason surgery
Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 18:43:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookies will get plenty of reps during the first three days of training camp at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that the team will be “one deep” for the early stage of camp.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported Tuesday and will begin practice Wednesday.

Veterans are scheduled to report Saturday with the first full day of practice — and the first day the public is allowed to attend — set for Sunday.

Reid also provided an update on two veterans who are recovering from injury.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, who suffered a torn ACL against Las Vegas last October, will begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform, or PUP, list.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum and broken hand, could also land on the PUP list.

A final determination on Pacheco’s status has yet to be made.

“Those are really the only two that would be on a list as of right now,” Reid said. “Other than that, we're ready to giddy up and go.”

Kansas City’s defensive tackle group also includes veterans Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi and Danny Shelton along with rookie Keondre Coburn, a sixth-round pick in April’s draft.

Wharton’s absence provides an opportunity for Matt Dickerson and Phil Hoskins to impress and should give more reps to Chris Williams and Daniel Wise as well.

Beyond Pacheco, the Chiefs’ running-back group also includes returners Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire along with undrafted rookie Deneric Prince from Tulsa and veteran La’Mical Perine.

