Chiefs have 5 picks Saturday to add depth after addressing most-glaring needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s moment in the spotlight — at least for the 2023 NFL Draft — ends Saturday with the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs set to make five more picks in front of their hometown fans.

After taking Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on Thursday in the first round, the Chiefs added SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice in the second round and Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris in the third round on Friday.

“I think we've filled some needs,” Assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi said. “Certainly, there are some other areas of depth on the roster that we have to take care of and we have five picks tomorrow, so we'll go to work there.”

Borgonzi said Kansas City is always looking for more depth on the offensive and defensive lines and also hoped to add some pieces in the secondary.

General Manager Brett Veach still has picks in the fourth (No. 134), fifth (No. 166) and seventh rounds (No. 250) along with two sixth-round picks (Nos. 178, 194) to work with on the final day of the draft.

“We felt good about filling the needs (on the roster), but also staying true to the board too as well,”Borgonzi said.

During the second round Friday, the Chiefs swapped first-round picks with Detroit in a deal that also included a sixth-round pick (No. 194) going to the Chiefs with fourth- (No. 122) and seventh-round (No. 249) picks going to the Lions.

Kansas City used the pick on Rice.

During the third round, the Chiefs swapped picks with Cincinnati and also sent pick No. 217 to the Bengals to move up three spots.

Kansas City used the pick to select Morris.

“Fortunately, we have a pretty good roster here, so we're just getting guys to compete and add depth to the roster right now,” Borgonzi said.

Defensive line, offensive line and wide receiver were widely viewed as the biggest areas of need for the reigning Super Bowl champs entering the draft. All three were addressed in the first two days of the draft.

“You're always looking at the best value on the board, but when you see those premier positions, like (first-round pick) Felix (Anudike-Uzomah's) is pass rusher, as Coach Reid says obviously you can't have too many of those guys — pass rushers, offensive line, defensive line, corners.”

