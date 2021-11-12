Chiefs injury report: Niang, Remmers only players out for Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an injury-filled season, only Kansas City Chiefs players Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers are expected to be out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to injuries, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Left defensive end Chris Jones and weakside linebacker Dorian O' Daniel were back at practice after missing Wednesday due to personal reasons.

Right cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was also back after sitting out with an ankle injury.

Remmers will continue to miss because of a knee injury, as will his former fill-in Niang due to a rib injury he sustained in last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Also, although running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is back at practice after a knee injury , Reid said he would probably not play on Sunday. The same went for guard Kyle Long.

Reid also said the team has been busy preparing to face off against their rivalry team.

“We look forward to playing the Raiders. We know they’re a good football team," Reid said. “Not only is it the rivalry part of it, but it’s also that they’re very skilled offensively and defensively and on special teams.”

