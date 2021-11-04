Chiefs LB Nick Bolton wins NFL Defensive Rookie of Month for October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bolton, a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs last spring, is the NFL Rookie of the Month for October.

The league announced the honor Thursday for Bolton, a tackling machine and two-time first-team All-Southeastern Conference performer during his time at the University of Missouri.

Bolton has started all seven games , including the last two at middle linebacker with veteran Anthony Hitchens sidelined by a triceps injury.

He totaled 43 tackles with seven for a loss, averaging 8.6 tackles in five games last month.

Bolton totaled 15 tackles , including four for a loss, against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 24. The 21-year-old linebacker from Frisco, Texas , followed that with 11 tackles in Monday’s win against the New York Giants.

He’s recorded at least six tackles in seven of eight games this season.

Bolton is tied for 12th overall in the NFL with 66 total tackles, tied for ninth with 43 solo tackles and tied for fourth with nine tackles for a loss.

Alex Brandon/AP Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md.

He is the third Chiefs player to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, joining cornerback Marcus Peters (December 2015) and safety Eric Berry (December 2010).

Bolton is also the third former Mizzou player to win the honor. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson won it with the New York Jets in November 2013 and rush linebacker Aldon Smith won it twice with the San Francisco 49ers in October and December 2011.