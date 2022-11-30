Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains decision to nickname new son ‘Bronze’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s newest Chief, “Bronze” Mahomes , is only two days old, but he’s been the talk of Chiefs Kingdom this week.

All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced Monday that his wife, Brittany, had given birth to the couple’s second child, a son named Patrick Lavon Mahomes III.

“It’s cool, obviously,” Mahomes said. “It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great, everything went smooth, and Brittany’s a champ.”

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

But even he was a bit surprised with the decision to pivot from a more traditional nickname for his newborn son, avoiding the typical monikers given to the third person to keep a family name.

“I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III,” Mahomes said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. “I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third. You hear that a lot.”

The Mahomes’ wanted something more distinctive for his new son.

“My brother, Jackson, whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, said, ‘What about bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ so we went with that,” Mahomes said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. Then, he and Sterling can have that connection moving forward.”

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sterling Skye , into the world on Feb. 20, 2021.

“When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first, so we started thinking of girl and boys names,” Mahomes said. “We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever.”

The Mahomes’ announced Brittany was pregnant again last May and revealed it would be a boy in June.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Mahomes’ teammates have already teased him about raising the next great NFL quarterback.

“Bronze, I love it — Patrick Mahomes III, right?” Reid said. “It’s good. Bronze is in good hands. The players all got on Patrick that, if they play long enough, we’ll have another quarterback here.”

He also said he wasn’t worried that Bronze’s arrival would impact Mahomes’ preparation for an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

“He stays pretty focused on the job at hand,” Reid said. “He’s got a great wife that gets all that. She was an athlete, too.”

Mahomes also said Wednesday that he had lots of family in town last weekend, including his maternal grandparents, and his dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

“He was emotional, for sure,” Mahomes said of his father’s reaction having his grandson named in his honor. “My dad, as he’s gotten older, has gotten a little bit more emotional as all of us do. He was here this weekend, so it worked out perfectly that my family got to see him before they left and went back to Tyler (Texas).”