Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to miss game against Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key players on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, the team announced tight end Travis Kelce and rookie line backer Nick Bolton would miss the game.

Both ESPN and the NFL Network first reported that Kelce did not clear COVID-19 protocol. Right tackle Lucas Niang is also out.

Kelce first landed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday .

On Tuesday, Bolton was one of seven Chiefs player to also be added to the list.

In a week filled with COVID-19 struggles for the Chiefs, the team did find some relief when it was announced wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be available to play on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was also spotted practicing on Tuesday after missing the team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs take on the Steelers at 3:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.