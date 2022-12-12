Chiefs’ Travis Kelce becomes 5th TE to top 10,000 receiving yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No tight end in NFL history has ever been as productive as Travis Kelce through 140 career games.

Kelce became the second Kansas City Chiefs player in team history and only the fifth tight end in NFL history to top 10,000 career receiving yards Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

With a 37-yard reception on the Chiefs’ second drive, Kelce reached two milestones.

Not only did he reach the career milestone, but Kelce also went over 1,000 yards for the seventh consecutive season.

Three other tight ends — Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten — have four 1,000-yard seasons apiece, which ranks second in NFL history, though none ever had more than two such consecutive seasons.

Before Kelce, Greg Olsen was the only tight end in league history with three straight 1,000-yard seasons (2014-16).

Kelce, who is a master after the catch running with the football, has redefined the potency of the tight end as a modern-day NFL weapon — and it has almost certainly ensured him a place in Canton alongside pro football’s past greats when his career is finished.

Only 52 players in NFL history have ever reached 10,000 receiving yards, and Bud Light announced a $10,000 donation to the Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project in celebration of Kelce’s achievement.

Five of Kelce's seven 1,000-yard seasons have now come with Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs' quarterback. The pair share an uncommon bond .

The combination of Kelce's IQ , ability after the catch and Mahomes' own generational talent has created NFL magic.

