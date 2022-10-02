Chiefs’ Valdes-Scantling; Bucs’ Godwin, Jones active for Sunday night showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite having three key wide receivers listed on the injury report this week , the Kansas City Chiefs’ weapons won’t be depleted for a Sunday Night Football showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) was the only receiver who took an injury designation into Sunday. He was questionable, but he’s active for the game.

Mecole Hardman Jr. (heel), who didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) were expected to play and are active as well.

It's good news for Kansas City, which will need all the help it can get against arguably the NFL's best defense.

The Bucs weren’t quite as fortunate, but all four players listed as questionable, including three receivers, are active as well.

Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are all active, but Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring), who was listed as doubtful, is among Tampa Bay’s inactives.

Perhaps the best news for Tampa Bay, left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) apparently will be able to play.

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for the third consecutive game, while defensive end Mike Danna (calf) will miss a second straight game.

Matt Ammendola handled kicking duties against the Los Angeles Chargers and again in last week's loss at Indianapolis, but he was cut Monday after a string of errors against the Colts . Kansas City signed Matthew Wright to be its kicker in Tampa, Florida.

Joining Butker and Danna as inactive are third quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones, offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, and defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Benton Whitley.

Additionally, both players who were elevated from the practice squad — linebacker Elijah Lee, a Blue Springs graduate who was cut and re-signed with the practice squad earlier in the week, and rookie cornerback Nazeeh Johnson — are active.

Jones spent his first four seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with Kansas City in the offseason. He’s yet to be active for a game this season.

For the Bucs, Perriman and fellow wide receiver Scotty Miller, third quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Zyon McCollum and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are inactive.

Hicks (foot) didn’t practice all week and already had been ruled out.