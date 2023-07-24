Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney gently corrects Adam Schefter's injury report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney set the record straight after ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted that he’ll miss significant practice time.

Coach Andy Reid said Sunday that Toney “tweaked his knee on the punt return out here pre-practice.”

Citing a league source, Schefter said Toney aggravated a knee injury that he had surgically repaired during the offseason “and is expected to miss some time during training camp but be ready for the start of the regular season,” Schefter said via social media.

Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney — who underwent an off-season cleanup procedure on his knee — aggravated the injury Sunday while fielding a punt and is expected to miss some time during training camp but be ready for the start of the regular season, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

Schefter’s wording sounds ominous with Kansas City still more than six weeks from its Sept. 7 opener against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, a Thursday night game that will air on KSHB 41.

But Toney suggested that such a prolonged absence won’t be needed: “Report slightly wrong but I’ll definitely be bakk [sic] soon,” he said via social media.

Report slightly wrong but I’ll definitely be bakk soon❤️💛 Luv You #ChiefsKingdom — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 24, 2023

The Chiefs acquired Toney, a 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, in a midseason trade in October 2022.

He’s been injury-prone during his first two NFL seasons, appearing in 19 games and missing 15 during that span.

As a rookie from Florida in his debut season with the Giants, Toney racked up 39 catches, including 21 for first downs, for 420 yards.

He only appeared in two games with New York last season before the trade.

In seven games with Kansas City, Toney made 14 catches for 171 yards with his first two career touchdowns. He also added 59 yards rushing and touchdown on five carries and handled 10 punts.

But Toney saved his best for last with a game-changing performance against Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

Moments after scoring the go-ahead touchdown and after the defense forced a punt, Toney broke off a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return that helped ice the Chiefs’ thrilling 38-35 victory against the Eagles.

Kansas City, which didn’t significantly beef up its receiving corps despite losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, expects big things from Toney in 2023.

