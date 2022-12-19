Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman visits with adaptive learners at Maple Park Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adaptive learners at Maple Park Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri, had a special guest Monday for gym class.

“Any chance I get a chance to interact with kids or be around them and do things like this, I'm all for it,” Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said with a smile.

Hardman, a fourth-year receiver, said he’s worked with charities that help children with special needs for “10 years or 11 years.”

Maple Park students spent nearly 50 minutes with the Hardman, shooting hoops and taking pictures.

More from #Chiefs Mecole Hardman's visit to Maple Park Middle School today: "I'm close. I think I'm right there" @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/xlhF5zxvSZ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 19, 2022

“When I saw him outside my classroom door, I jumped up and ran and gave him a handshake,” eighth-grader Lolita Riley said. “... It was the best thing ever. My favorite day of school is today. I've always wanted to meet him and give him a handshake and I finally got to."

In addition to spending time with students, Hardman helped pass out holiday gifts to teachers and staff at the North Kansas City School District school located in Kansas City North.

“I know that the students feel joy and they are so excited to have this opportunity,” Maple Park Assistant Principal Stacie Syler said. “... It also means a lot to me because who we see at a charity event and out and about is the same person that he is here connecting with our students."

Hardman hasn't played since Nov. 6 and landed on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, but he said he's close to returning to the field.

"I think I'm right there," said Hardman, who was designated to return last week .

Despite only playing in eight games, Hardman already had matched his career high with six touchdowns from scrimmage.