Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The NFL announced Tuesday Stapleton would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” along with additional pregame performance.
Babyface — a 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer — will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary”) will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Troy Kotsur, who won an Academy Award for his role in “Coda,” will perform the anthem in American Sign Language, while Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show.
The NFL announced in September Rhianna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Before the game, four female U.S. Navy pilots will perform a flyover to commemorate a half-century of women Naval aviators.
Super Bowl LVII airs on Fox.
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to earn a berth in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons Sunday during an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
