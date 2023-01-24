Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The NFL announced Tuesday Stapleton would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” along with additional pregame performance.

Babyface — a 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer — will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Emmy Award-winning actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary”) will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP FILE - Babyface performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2022. The R&B legend will perform “America the Beautiful” while country singer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Troy Kotsur, who won an Academy Award for his role in “Coda,” will perform the anthem in American Sign Language, while Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” and Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” as well as the halftime show.

The NFL announced in September Rhianna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Before the game, four female U.S. Navy pilots will perform a flyover to commemorate a half-century of women Naval aviators.

Super Bowl LVII airs on Fox.

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to earn a berth in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons Sunday during an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

