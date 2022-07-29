K-State RB Deuce Vaughn picked for Walter Camp watch list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn continues to rack up preseason honors.

He was announced Friday as one of 52 players on the Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list ahead of the 2022 season.

Vaughn, who also was named to watch lists for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards , is the sixth Wildcats player chosen for the Walter Camp Award watch list and first since Dante Barnett in 2015.

Former quarterback Collin Klein was a finalist for the award 10 years ago.

Vaughn, a native of Round Rock, Texas, finished fourth in the country with 22 total touchdowns last season and was one of three players with more than 1,000 yards rushing and 400 yards receiving.

He finished with 235 carries for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing with 49 catches for 468 yards and four touchdowns receiving, including K-State’s win against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a junior, was a first-team All-America pick last season, becoming the 11th consensus All-American in program history.

