Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels ‘doubtful’ at Sooners; Jason Bean expected to start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels isn’t expected to play Saturday at Oklahoma.

Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold dubbed Daniels, who left last week’s game in the first half with a shoulder injury, as doubtful for the 11 a.m. kickoff in Norman, Oklahoma.

“Jalon did not practice today, and I would probably put it in the doubtful area,” Leipold said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “Again, looking at it day-to-day, but he hasn’t done anything yet. That’s probably the extent I’ll comment at this time.”

Reed Hoffmann/AP Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is tended to by staff after being injured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Daniels was injured on the play and left the game.

Daniels had completed 5 of 10 passes for 89 yards against TCU in last Saturday’s game before the injury.

Backup quarterback Jason Bean went 16 of 24 for 262 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in place of Daniels, but KU suffered its first loss of the season 38-31.

The Jayhawks are 5-1, 2-1 in the Big 12.

Bean is expected to start against a reeling Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) team that has lost three straight games — a 41-34 home loss Sept. 24 to Kansas State, a 55-24 loss Oct. 1 at TCU and a 49-0 drubbing last week against Texas.

Daniels, a junior, edged out Bean , a redshirt senior, for the starting job in training camp, but Bean has plenty of experience.

He spent his first three college seasons at North Texas, where he appeared in 16 games for the Mean Green.

Bean was the Jayhawks’ starter last season, finishing the season 102 of 181 for 1,252 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions last season, but Daniels took over after a late-season injury.

KU’s offense doesn’t need significant changes for Bean to be effective in Daniels’ place now that the roles are reversed.

“If he ends up being there for a while, I’m sure there will be things that he’s more comfortable with than maybe plays that Jalon runs or something,” Leipold said. “But that hasn’t been a heavy dose of conversation yet.”

Kansas remained No. 19 in the poll despite the loss to unbeaten TCU, which moved up four spots to No. 13.

The Sooners are not ranked, marking the first time since 1992 the Jayhawks enter the matchup as the only team in the AP Top 25.

The only other two times KU was ranked and OU was not during the teams’ 119-year and 106-game history came in 1960 and 1968, according to Sports Reference .

