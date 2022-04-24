Kansas basketball guard Ochai Agbaji officially declares for 2022 NBA Draft

It’s official — Ochai Agbaji announced Sunday he has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Kansas City native was named The Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year in March after Agbaji led the Jayhawks to become co-conference champions with Baylor.

In the 2021-22 season , Agbaji played 39 games averaging 18.8 points. His highest-scoring game was against Texas Tech on Jan. 24 where he scored 37 points on the Red Raiders.

Agbaji has received an outpouring of support from home , with Oak Park High school celebrating “Och Park Day” in his honor as a former student and basketball player, throughout a season he says he’ll remember forever.

“But before I put my collegiate career in the rearview mirror and look to the future, I want to thank some of the people who helped put me on the road to success. My family. My teammates. My coaches. And of course — Jayhawk Nation," Agbaji wrote in his declaration statement on social media.

He says he’s still trying to find the right words to describe winning the national championship but is ready for his next chapter.

“No matter where basketball takes me — I’ll always be a Jayhawk,” his statement said.

While Agbaji entered the 2021 NBA Draft, he returned to KU for his senior season.