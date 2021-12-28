‘Kind of the norm’: KU Hoops adjusts to game cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men’s basketball team has had three games canceled or postponed in the 2021-22 season — an away game against Colorado that was scheduled for Dec. 21, a home game versus Harvard that was set for Wednesday and Saturday’s game against TCU has been postponed.

KU announced it will now play Nevada on Wednesday. In a Tuesday press conference, players said that dealing with the changes is nothing new.

“It obviously sucks that we called off the Colorado game and this Saturday’s game, but it’s a reminder of last year to see that COVID is still around in large and in effect now — it’s really crazy to see that,” senior guard Ochai Agbaji said.

Agbaji went on to say that the team is “just rolling with it” when it comes to dealing with the sudden changes.

“The guys that were here last year and the year before have been through it, we’re just telling them how it goes, like this is kind of the norm in college basketball, in any sport now,” he said.

Head coach Bill Self said he believes the Jayhawks will have an opponent to play on Saturday.

“I think we’ll play Saturday but I don’t know that for a fact, we’re working on it. The way it looks right now, Saturday will be a non-conference game.”

KU’s Wednesday opponent, Nevada, opened the season 1-4 and has won five straight games after its 68-63 win against Loyola Marymount on Dec. 18.

