KU basketball, Bill Self avoid severe penalties connected to Adidas fraud case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal investigation into bribery and fraud in college basketball recruiting, which launched in 2017, finally came to a head Wednesday for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program, head coach Bill Self and one long-time staffer.

And it was largely good news for the Jayhawks.

KU received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in September 2019 based on evidence that several former Adidas representatives “provided impermissible benefits to and had impermissible recruiting contacts” with prospective student-athletes on behalf of the men’s basketball program and Self.

The allegations against Self and the basketball program center around phone calls placed to and money paid to former Jayhawks basketball players, including Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa, during the recruiting process.

Kansas men's basketball self-imposed some penalties before the 2022-23 season related to the case, but the case remained before the Independent Accountability Resolution Process, which issued its long-awaited report early Wednesday afternoon.

IARP Chief Panel Member Christina Guerola Sarchio said the panel gave “significant weight” to the school's self-imposed penalties, especially the recruiting restrictions.

Ultimately, the IARP downgraded the severity of the violations, including five Level I violations for the men's basketball and two for the football program, levied against the KU, Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and placed the Jayhawks on three years’ probation ending Oct. 10, 2026.

“The hearing panel didn’t find any Level I violations in this case,” Sarchio said.

The panel, whose decision isn’t subject to appeal, also ruled that Kansas also must vacate 15 wins from the 2017-18 season in which De Sousa participated.

That includes four wins in the NCAA Tournament, which vacates the Jayhawks’ 2018 Final Four appearance, and three wins in the Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship Tournament, including a championship-game win against West Virginia.

The Jayhawks also must vacate eight regular-season wins — two against Kansas State and wins versus West Virginia, Baylor, Texas A&M, Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas — and NCAA tourney wins against Pennsylvania, Seton Hall, Clemson and Duke en route to a Final Four loss against Villanova.

The vacated conference tourney wins came against Oklahoma State, K-State and West Virginia.

KU also received a $5,000 fine plus 1% of the average men's basketball budget over the last three seasons and will lose three scholarships over the next three seasons, including 2023-24.

But Kansas avoided more serious repercussions, which could have included a postseason ban or show-cause penalties against Self and/or Townsend.

After self-imposing some recruiting restrictions and suspending Self and Townsend early last season, the men’s basketball program and its staff won’t face any further punishment.

The case against Kansas was the last infractions case connected to the federal fraud probe and closes a messy six-year saga for the NCAA as well as the Jayhawks and other schools implicated.

It’s also the last case the IARP will handle after its creation in response to the scandal.

The men’s basketball programs at Louisville, Arizona, LSU, Oklahoma State and North Carolina State also were caught up in the fraud investigation.

The NCAA brought the hammer down on Oklahoma State, including a postseason ban, before implementing the IARP process. The new panel didn't use postseason bans among its punishments for any other involved programs.

The Notice of Allegations levied a series of Level I infractions, the most severe, related to Kansas basketball and the alleged conduct of Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend, including a finding that Self failed to promote “an atmosphere for compliance” and an accusation that KU “failed to exercise institutional control” of its men’s basketball program.

Information about the alleged violations came to light as part of a federal fraud trial during which a former Adidas consultant, T.J. Gassnola, testified that he paid Preston’s mom and De Sousa’s family as part of an effort to steer them to the Jayhawks.

Self said he and his staff had no knowledge of “any illicit payments” to recruits in a statement after receiving the Notice of Allegations.

However, text messages between Gassnola and Self were prominently featured at the fraud trial.

Gassnola pleaded guilty in connection to the pay-for-play scandal and an Adidas employee with connections to KU, former Director of Global Basketball Sports Marketing Jim Gatto, received a nine-month prison sentence.

Kansas announced an extended sponsorship and apparel agreement with Adidas worth $14 million annually, which the university said more than doubled the previous agreement, in April 2019.

But KU disputed that Adidas or its employees were authorized to act as representatives of the school or basketball program’s interests in a response to the Notice of Allegations.

The panel agreed, concluding that it found "credible and persuasive information does not show that apparel company, apparel company employee No. 1 or apparel company outside consultant were promoting Kansas’ athletics," according to the IARP decision.

Gatto agreed to pay restitution to KU and North Carolina State after he was convicted at trial.

The NCAA suspended De Sousa for two seasons in February 2019. He didn’t play during the 2018-19 season before the suspension was reduced to one year on appeal in May 2019.

De Sousa appeared in 18 games in 2019-20 before transferring to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he finished his eligibility in 2021-22.

The Jayhawks implemented recruiting restrictions and suspended Self and Townsend for four games to start last season as part of self-imposed sanctions related to the investigation.

The case against Kansas was referred to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process in July 2020.

KU has announced its own press conference at 4 p.m.

