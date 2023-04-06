Donna Kelce’s Super Bowl LVII wardrobe on display in Canton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce seem destined for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after retiring from the NFL.

Their mom, Donna Kelce, beat her sons first to Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has put the spilt jersey and mismatched shoes she wore to Super Bowl LVII on display, the museum announced on Twitter Thursday.

Travis Kelce, an All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, became the first brothers to square off in a Super Bowl in NFL history.

The Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 win Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the organization’s second Super Bowl title in four seasons after snapping a 50-year title drought.

The split jersey featured Travis Kelce’s No. 87 jersey on the front. He autographed the jersey with a message “Love you, Mommy!”

Donna Kelce wore a left shoe with the Eagles’ logo on the side and tongue and a right shoe emblazoned with the Chiefs’ logo.