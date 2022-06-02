Fiery Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy plans to ‘keep working’ for NFL head coaching chance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eric Bieniemy still expects to be a head coach in the NFL one day.

He’s been passed over by more than a dozen teams after interviews each of the last four off seasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator sounded more determined, feisty and outspoken than ever about his dream Thursday after the second week of organized team activities.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy said. “I’m not seeking any comfort. I haven’t gotten it for whatever reason. It doesn't matter. I’m going to keep knocking on that damn door and I’m going to keep working my ass off to make sure that it happens.”

Bieniemy, who has coached one of the NFL's most prolific offenses for the last four seasons, didn’t opine about the reasons he’s been passed over by the Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami, New Orleans, the New York Giants, the New York Jets (twice) and Tampa Bay during NFL hiring cycles since 2019.

He also didn’t offer any excuses.

“I don’t seek any comfort; I don’t want any pity, because this is who I am,” Bieniemy said. “I’m going to keep pushing, keep knocking, because, when it’s all said and done, I know who I am and I’m comfortable with the person that I’m striving to be.”

Still, Bieniemy admitted that it hasn’t been easy to be told no more than a dozen times.

“In reality, yes, it is tough, but I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do,” Bieniemy said. “I’m still alive, I’m breathing, and I have an opportunity to work with a championship team. That’s the beauty of it.”

As the off season rolls on, so too does Bieniemy as he prepares to help the Chiefs chase another Super Bowl title.

“I have to make sure that I’m always evolving, because if you’re not evolving you become like the dinosaurs,” Bieniemy said. “You become extinct.”

Bieniemy — and Chiefs Senior Director of Pro Personnel Tim Terry — participated in the NFL’s two-day networking seminar for prospective minority head coach and general manager candidates last week.

The event featured workshops and conversations designed to help educate the team-selected individuals on how to navigate that climb up NFL front-office and coaching ladders.

Bieniemy, who was mentioned prominently in former Miami coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the league , said Thursday he also appreciated the chance to meet with future GM candidates and interact with NFL owners from around the league outside of an interview setting .

“Just sitting there having a conversation with owners, just every-day conversation, it breaks down barriers, it breaks down walls when you can sit there, look someone in the eye and have a legit conversation with them just about life,” Bieniemy said.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has publicly endorsed Bieniemy’s head-coaching chops each of the last two seasons and continues to express surprise and disappointment that he’s yet to land a gig.

“It does surprise me a bit, yes,” Reid reiterated in March. “I mean, it does. I’ve said continuously and I think he’s a heck of a football coach.”

Reid also came to Bieniemy’s defense last week when asked about comments LeSean McCoy made that were critical of the Chiefs’ OC.

“You see the love that the players have for him,” Reid said. “He’s got all these guys standing up for him and saying positive things. That’s what it is. He’s a heck of a football coach. I’m disappointed he hasn’t had a chance, but I’m optimistic that he’s going to have one in the future.”

