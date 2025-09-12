B2 bomber flyover part of Kansas City Chiefs pregame events Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set for the home-opener Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The club announced several pregame events to mark the first home game of the 2025 regular season.

Sunday’s national anthem will be performed by Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson . Wilson has performed the anthem at Arrowhead for many of the team’s most important games, including in the playoffs.

After Wilson performs the anthem, a B2 Spirit Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base will perform a flyover over the stadium.

Earlier this week, the club announced that former safety Tyrann Mathieu, perhaps better known as Honey Badger, will rev up Chiefs Kingdom before the game as the drum honoree.

Here’s a look at key times for Sunday’s game:



11 a.m. - Parking lot gates open

11:30 a.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

1 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

1:30 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

2:25 p.m. - Team warm-ups

3:14 p.m. - Eagles team introduction

3:16 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

3:19 p.m. - National anthem

3:21 p.m. - B2 flyover

3:23 p.m. - Coin toss

3:25 p.m. - Kickoff

Watch the Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff show at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on KSHB 41 to get you set for Sunday’s game.

