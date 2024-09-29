Chargers officially are without both starting tackles vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Los Angeles Chargers officially ruled out starting right tackle Joe Alt (knee), listing him as inactive a day after downgrading his injury designation from questionable to doubtful.

The move leaves the Chargers without both starting offensive tackles against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have won a record eight consecutive AFC West titles, for Sunday afternoon's game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) had been ruled out after missing practice all week along with pass rusher Joey Bosa (hip) and linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring) on the final injury report.

All four — Alt, Bosa, Colson and Slater — were inactive along with cornerbacks Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) and Deane Leonard (hamstring), who were both questionable after missing practice Friday.

Running back Kimani Vidal also is inactive, but quarterback Justin Herbert will play despite a high ankle sprain.

Herbert also had been listed as questionable along with wide receiver Darius Davis (hamstring) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee).

The Chiefs ruled out defensive end Mike Danna (calf), who is inactive, on Friday. He didn’t practice Thursday and was limited Friday.

Cameron Thomas, who has been inactive for the first three games, will be active in Danna’s place, while the other three inactives — guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu — have yet to suit up on game day in 2024.

Thomas, a third-round pick by Arizona from San Diego State in the 2022 NFL Draft, appeared in 32 games, including three starts, over the last two season with the Cardinals.

He was acquired in late August before rosters were trimmed ahead of the regular season.

Thomas had three sacks as a rookie and recovered a fumble for a touchdown last season. He has 40 tackles, including six for a loss, in his NFL career.

Danna was the only Kansas City player with an injury designation this week.

Running back Kareem Hunt, who was added to the active roster this week, is set to play.

Hunt burst onto the scene as a third-round pick from Toledo in 2017. The same year the Chiefs drafted quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Emerging as a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up behind New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara, Hunt ran for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

He added 53 catches for 455 yards and three more scores and was on his way to equaling or topping those numbers before a video of Hunt kicking a woman at a Cleveland hotel emerged.

Hunt was released after additional incidents came to light and wound up signing with the Browns after serving an eight-game suspension to start the 2019 season.

He never recaptured the magic he showed early in his career with Kansas City and wasn't signed during the offseason.

Hunt rejoined the Chiefs after Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken leg against Cincinnati on Sept. 15. He was on the practice squad initially, including last week.

