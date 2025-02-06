Chiefs' 2022 NFL Draft class has yet to miss Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their third Super Bowl appearance in a row, it’s not out of the norm for the team's 2022 draft class, who have never missed "The Big Game."

“For that to be the case right now and that’s what’s going on, I think it’s just crazy,” said cornerback Joshua Williams,

Coach Andy Reid tips his hat to General Manager Brett Veach.

Veach picked the players who are now leading the lineup, but Reid has been the one developing their skills on the field.

“I’m at that age where I am a father, grandfather, so I love seeing the growth of a player," said Reid. "That’s why we do it. We do it because we like to teach and those guys are doing a great job with it.”

Just one draft pick is on the other sideline: Darian Kinnard, an Eagles offensive lineman and the Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick in 2022.

“They are great at picking up guys who are good at filling a role and playing to the best of their ability," said Kinnard. "It really says something about them and I enjoyed every moment I was over there.”

It's hard not to enjoy it when you are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Williams said it’s something the guys from his draft class are talking about in the locker room too.

This experience is not lost on them.

