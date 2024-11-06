Chiefs coach Andy Reid: Mahomes 'won't have to back off' despite ankle injury against Bucs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's all systems go for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes despite injuring his ankle in Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Andy Reid gave an encouraging update on Mahomes' injury during Wednesday's media availability.

"He won't have to back off of it," Reid said. "He manages it, he stays on top of all that."

Mahomes told reporters he's "doing good" and looks forward to what he can do in practice, where he will be a full participant.

The non-contact injury happened after he threw a touchdown to running back Samaje Perine to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes rolled the same ankle the week before while playing the Las Vegas Raiders.

In other injury news, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive tackle Turk Wharton (knee contusion) will not practice Wednesday.

Reid said running back Isiah Pacheco (fractured fibula) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (torn ACL) are "getting close" to returning to practice, but he doesn't think they will make an appearance this week.

"We're taking it week by week, day by day," Reid said. "We've got to work through the doctors on that and the checkups there. They're both doing great, they're both making progress."

