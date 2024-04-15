Chiefs coach Andy Reid monitoring law enforcement aspect of WR Rashee Rice charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made his first comments Monday since the arrest last week of wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice faces eight charges in connection to a multi-vehicle injury crash last month in Dallas. Rice turned himself in to police last week after an arrest warrant was issued.

Reid said he’s monitoring how the law enforcement part of the case plays out and will go from there.

The coach also said he has been in contact with Rice.

Monday’s news conference was the kickoff of the first phase of the club’s offseason program. As part of the program, the club is hosting a series of voluntary video conferences with players.

Reid said Rice would be able to participate in the video conferences and said he plans to take it “day-by-day” for any in-person activities as the offseason progresses.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Monday he's worked with Rashee Rice "throughout the offseason." He added, "I'm sure we'll continue that work as the legal process plays out."

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.