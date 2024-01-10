Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu gives away Peacock subscriptions ahead of playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s decision to make the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming Super Wild Card weekend showdown Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins exclusive to NBC’s Peacock streaming service created a panic for Chiefs Kingdom.

For fans in the Kansas City area, there’s no reason to fret as KSHB 41 has you covered with three NFL postseason games, including the Dolphins at Chiefs game, on our air this weekend.

If you normally can watch KSHB 41 via antennae or through a pay TV service, such as cable or satellite, Kansas City's playoff opener will be available the same as any other game.

However, for fans who live outside the Kansas City (or Miami) markets, Peacock will be the only option.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu wants to make sure those fans can still see their team, announcing Tuesday night on social media that he was giving away 90 three-month subscriptions to Peacock.

Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want y’all to be able to watch us play…So, I’m giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships! To enter to win, reply to this tweet with why you should get picked. Picking winners Friday! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 10, 2024

“Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want y’all to be able to watch us play,” Omenihu, who signed a two-year deal worth $16 million with Kansas City last offseason, wrote.

The 90 winners, who will be selected Friday, must comment on his post “with why you should get picked.”

There was already more than 3,100 comments by Tuesday afternoon.

Among Chiefs fans, there’s also been a groundswell to help out-of-market fans get access to the game since people in Kansas City already have a free option for watching it.

All y'all local to KC, games on 41. Save these for out of market Kingdom — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) January 10, 2024

Count Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican from the Kansas City area who resides in Virginia near the nation’s capital, among those miffed by the exclusive nature of the national distribution via Peacock.

“The Chiefs are absolutely going to win ... I’d say, by at least 10 points,” Hawley said. “My only beef, I probably shouldn’t say this, but my only beef is that it’s not on broadcast TV. Everybody should get to watch this game. It’s going to be a great game. The whole country should be watching it, but they didn’t consult me on that.”

Omenihu, a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by Houston, spent his first two NFL seasons with the Texans before he was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2021 campaign.

He was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season, his first with Kansas City, for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy after his arrest for domestic violence.

Despite only appearing in 11 games, Omenihu finished third on the Chiefs with a career-high seven sacks this season and ranks fourth with 11 quarterback hits.

He also recorded a career-best 28 tackles — including five tackles for a loss, which tied his career-high — and forced two fumbles, which tied another career-high.

