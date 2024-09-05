CHIEFS GAME DAY | KSHB 41's Cassie Wilson says tailgating will be hot, muggy

Watch Now
Chiefs Kingdom is geared up and ready to go for Thursday night's home opener against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2024 NFL regular season is finally here, and once again, its our Kansas City Chiefs that are getting the party started.

The Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens at 7:22 p.m. tonight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the NFL's kickoff weekend. You can watch KSHB 41 pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m., with live reports through 6 p.m., when NBC takes over. Stick around for kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC.

Check back throughout the afternoon for the latest updates, player arrival and other goings on across Kansas City.

UPDATE, 1:05 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is hanging out with students at Blue Valley Middle School this afternoon where they are bringing the spirit for game day!

UPDATE, 12:30 p.m. | Well, I guess it goes without saying that Chiefs fans and viewers on TV might keep their eyes peeled to the suite level at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium hoping for a glimpse of global pop superstar Taylor Swift.

UPDATE, 12:05 p.m. | Here's the latest forecast update from KSHB 41 Weather's Cassie Wilson:

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports' Chiefs enthusiast Nick Jacobs is out with his prediction for the upcoming NFL season and if the Chiefs will be able to complete the "Chiefecta."

UPDATE, 11:20 a.m. | Here's the look at key times ahead of kickoff for tonight's game:

2:30 p.m. – Parking gates open
3 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District opens
4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open
5 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open
5 p.m. – World’s Largest Tailgate (link to livestream)
6:20 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin
6:55 p.m. – “Lift Every Voice” performance
7:09 p.m. – Championship Banner Ceremony
7:12 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction
7:14 p.m. – Ravens team introduction
7:16 p.m. – Coin toss
7:18 p.m. – National Anthem
7:22 p.m. – Kickoff

UPDATE, 11 a.m. | Here's a live look outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as final preps are underway for tonight's game.

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | It's sunny and pleasant outside this morning, but Chiefs fans will want to keep their KSHB 41 app handy for the latest weather updates. Here's the latest thinking from KSHB 41 Weather's Lindsay Anderson.

UPDATE, 9 a.m. | We know Patrick Mahomes is ready.

UPDATE, 8 a.m. | If you've been following over coverage for the last few years, you know Kansas City has developed quite the reputation as knowing how to host a pep rally ahead of big games. Chiefs Kingdom once again turned out Thursday morning at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41's Lindsay Shively was there to host the action.

