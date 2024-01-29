Chiefs partner with On Location to offer fans Super Bowl hospitality packages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have partnered with NFL hospitality partner On Location to offer Super Bowl packages to fans looking to celebrate in sunny Las Vegas.

Packages start at $8,500 per person.

Fans can choose to add on hotel and airfare or just participate in gameday festivities.

“Whether you’re looking for a multi-night stay to enjoy Super Bowl weekend in Vegas or simply want to enjoy the game and celebrations, the Kansas City Chiefs Official Super Bowl LVIII packages are the most convenient way to create the ultimate Super Bowl LVIII game experience,” On Location and the Chiefs shared in a news release.

A three-night air and land package with two guests per room starts at $13,655 per person.

The experience includes flights with transportation between the airport and hotel in Vegas, a stay at the Paris Las Vegas, a Chiefs takeover event with Jamaal Charles, a Super Bowl ticket, souvenir merchandise, a welcome lounge, a dedicated concierge team, and the Kickoff Club pregame tailgate with a DJ, open bar, interactive games and more.

Additional information on packages can be found online HERE.

Any fans looking to create their own experience may want to check out additional routes between MCI and LAS from Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines, which got creative with its flight numbers.

On Location is known for its work with partners such as the NCAA, UFC, PGA and the International Olympic Committee.

—