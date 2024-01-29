Delta, Southwest Airlines add flights between Kansas City, Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more airline carriers, Delta and Southwest Airlines, are adding additional flights to Las Vegas for Kansas City Chiefs fans hoping to be part of the Super Bowl LVIII festivities next week.

The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons after stunning Baltimore 17-10 on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in a rematch of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory.

To accommodate Kansas Citians headed to “Arrowhead West,” Delta is adding three new round-trip options.

The Atlanta-based air carrier will add flights from Kansas City to Vegas at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, as well as at 11:20 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9.

Delta is offering three return flights from Vegas to Kansas City on Monday, Feb. 12, at 9:20 a.m., 1:55 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Southwest, which already runs regular nonstop and other options for flights to Vegas, will add three nonstop flights on Friday, Feb. 9, and one on Saturday, Feb. 10. The additional flights are at 6 a.m., 10:35 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Friday and 8:50 a.m. on Saturday.

The Dallas-based air carrier is adding four nonstops back to Kansas City on Monday, Feb. 12. Those flights are at 8:05 a.m., 9:40 a.m., 3:25 p.m. and 5 p.m.

These flights are in addition to extra flights that American Airlines and United added between Kansas City and Las Vegas for next week after the Chiefs clinched a Super Bowl berth.

