United Airlines celebrates Chiefs win with ‘absolutely intentional’ Taylor and Travis flight numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Confirmed: United Airlines stans the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift.

After announcing additional flights between the Kansas City International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, the flight numbers seemed to be intentional.

And that’s because they are.

A representative with the airline confirmed the flight numbers were “created to celebrate the Chiefs’ win.”

Flight 1989 was named after the album of global pop sensation Taylor Swift, who is romantically linked with Travis Kelce. 1989 is also the birth year of Swift and Kelce.

Flight 2287 celebrates United’s “favorite power couple” by giving a nod to Swift’s song “22” as well as Kelce’s jersey number.

Fight 1587 was chosen in honor of the relationship between Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who became the most prolific passing touchdown duo in the postseason in the NFL during the Divisional Round against Buffalo.

In the same vein as United, American Airlines got creative with their flight numbers, too, in honor of "Miss Americana" and the repeat Super Bowl hopefuls.

Fans leaving KC at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, will be aboard AA15, the jersey number of star QB Mahomes.

Those leaving Friday or Saturday at 12:30 p.m. will be aboard AA1989, another nod to the Chiefs’ recent superfan Swift.

Though Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines did not curate specific flight numbers, the airlines have also added extra routes between KC and Las Vegas to ensure fans can make it to Sin City for Super Bowl LVIII.

