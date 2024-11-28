Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco expected to play against Raiders for Black Friday game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to return for the team's Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Pacheco is off the injury report for Friday's game.

Pacheco has been out since week 2 after suffering an ankle injury in the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team later signed and reunited with running back Kareem Hunt to help fill Pacheco's absence.

Kansas City kicks off against the Raiders at 2 p.m, a game that can be watched in the Kansas City area on KSHB 41 and will stream on Prime Video.

