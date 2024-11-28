Watch Now
Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco expected to play against Raiders for Black Friday game

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to return for the team's Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Pacheco is off the injury report for Friday's game.

Pacheco has been out since week 2 after suffering an ankle injury in the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team later signed and reunited with running back Kareem Hunt to help fill Pacheco's absence.

Kansas City kicks off against the Raiders at 2 p.m, a game that can be watched in the Kansas City area on KSHB 41 and will stream on Prime Video.

