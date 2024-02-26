Chiefs to share vision for ‘reimagined Arrowhead Stadium’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday they’ll share their vision for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during a press conference this coming Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The announcement comes as the Chiefs and Kansas City Royals share information about their future homes ahead of an April vote in Jackson County asking taxpayers to approve an extension of a 3/8-cent sales tax for stadium projects.

The Royals have most recently shared their vision for a new downtown Kansas City, Missouri, ballpark and entertainment district in the Crossroads Arts District, moving away from the Truman Sports Complex they currently share with the Chiefs.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has said on several occasions he sees his team’s future as part of the Truman Sports Complex.

Hunt said in December he believes Arrowhead is “one of the best stadiums in the National Football League.”

Hunt will be joined by Chiefs President Mark Donovan during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

Regardless of the April vote, the club needs to renovate portions of the stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which Kansas City will host a total of six matches.

