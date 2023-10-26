Coach Dave Toub’s chat helped unlock key return for Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott pinned the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense at the 3-yard line early in the fourth quarter Sunday with a booming 65-yard punt, Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub had a chat with Mecole Hardman Jr.

Hardman, re-acquired via trade with the New York Jets a few days before the Chargers game, had been thrust back in a starting punt-return role and wasn’t thrilled that he didn’t retreat to catch Scott’s punt.

“I guess it was the third-to-last, where we had the defense stay out there and (Chargers punter JK Scott) bombed one and (Hardman) just stayed on the 20 instead of going back to get that one, we talked about that one,” Toub said.

Hardman proved to be a fast learner, uncorking a 50-yard return a couple drives later that helped the Chiefs gain some breathing room in yet another AFC West win.

“The funny thing was, the long one (return) that he got was the same exact punt,” Toub said. “So, he went and got that one and it paid off.”

The back-breaking return came on a safe return with the defense on the field, because Kansas City has become extra cautious of fakes after giving up a couple fourth-down conversions early in the season.

“It’s (Hardman’s return) especially impressive because we put our defense out there a lot because of what’s happened to us,” Toub said.

Hardman spent his three seasons as the Chiefs’ primary punt returner.

He also returned kickoffs as a rookie, scoring twice on returns, but Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney took over punt-return duties last year and Hardman didn’t have a return specialist role in New York.

Toub said he talked to Hardman about letting some prior punts bounce, which cost the Chiefs field position, but chalked up the issues to rust.

“It’s good to have him back,” Toub said. “He’s got a lot of juice out there. He’s obviously got more speed than we’ve had and has a lot of experience back there.”

Toney is another option in the return game, but “(coach) Andy (Reid) wants to keep him on the offensive side. He’s a specialty guy for him.”

Moore also remains in the mix, if needed.

In other special teams news, kicker Harrison Butker missed practice Thursday with an illness.

Safety Justin Reid served as the fill-in placekicker in Butker’s absence, according to Toub.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after surgery to repair a dislocated wrist, and running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), who was a full participant Wednesday, also missed practice.

Bolton’s injury means his replacement as the starting middle linebacker, Drue Tranquill, won’t have a role on special teams for the foreseeable future, which will force Toub to adjust some coverage units.

Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) and wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) were full participants at practice for the second straight day.

