Commanders poach Chiefs offensive lineman for 2nd straight offseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs lost an offensive lineman to the Washington Commanders in free agency.

Three-time Super Bowl champion guard Nick Allegretti is the latest defector to the nation’s capital after agreeing to a three-year deal, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

The deal is worth $16 million, according to Meirov, and reunites Allegretti with fellow former Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, who signed with the Commanders last offseason.

Allegretti, a key depth and special-teams player for Kansas City during the last five seasons, has appeared in 74 regular-season games, including 13 starts.

Additionally, Allegretti, a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft from Illinois, has appeared in 16 postseason games, including five starts.

He even scored a touchdown two years ago during the AFC Wild Card Round.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound interior offensive lineman stepped in after left guard Joe Thuney was injured during the AFC Divisional Round win on Jan. 21 at Buffalo, starting the AFC Championship Game win at Buffalo and the Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

John Locher/AP Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) and Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti (73) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Allegretti suffered a torn ligament in his elbow during the Super Bowl but never missed a snap as the Chiefs rallied to win in overtime.

Allegretti also played for Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV and LVII championship teams and the Super Bowl LV runner-up squad. He was a starter on the team that lost to Tampa Bay three years ago as well.

