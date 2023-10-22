DE Omenihu, WR Hardman active for Chiefs vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defensive end Charles Omenihu and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. are active for the Kansas City Chiefs, who host the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Omenihu, the biggest free-agent addition for the Chiefs in the offseason, is returning from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Hardman, acquired earlier in the week via trade with the New York Jets, returns to the only NFL home he’d known prior to this season.

He provides depth with fellow receiver Justin Watson sidelined and should factor in special teams.

Defensive end Malik Herring, who was a rotational player the first six games, is inactive to make room on the game-day roster for Omenihu.

Watson, who has been the Chiefs’ most-prolific deep threat this season, was ruled out after suffering an elbow injury last Thursday against Denver. He is expected to miss several weeks.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) popped up on Friday’s official injury report and was listed as questionable.

Justin Watson is inactive, but Jaylen Watson will suit up for the game.

Herring, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Mike Caliendo and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. joined Justin Watson among the inactives.

For the Chargers, safety Derwin James, who often matches up with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is active.

Fellow safety Alohi Gilman (toe) and cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) were previously ruled out.

James (ankle) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), who also is active, were questionable after Friday’s practice.

Gilman, Leonard, defensive back Mark Webb Jr., running back Elijah Doston, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, tight end Tre’ McKitty and defensive lineman Chrisopher Hinton are LA’s inactives.

—