Fans flock to St. Joseph to see Chiefs during first public training camp session

Missouri Western State University saw hundreds of Chiefs fans flock to its fields Sunday for the team's first day of training camp open to the public.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Jul 21, 2024

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph saw hundreds of Chiefs fans flock to its fields Sunday for the team's first day of training camp open to the public.

There were a fair amount of first-timers, proving Chiefs Kingdom continues to grow.

One family brought their 6-month-old daughter.

"She has never seen a Chiefs loss in her lifetime," joked fan Dustin True. "She was born for the Chargers game last year when we won that day."

Alexandra, Skylar and Dustin True all experienced their first Chiefs Training Camp this year.

Training camp continues through Aug. 15.

You can find the full schedule here.

