Game report: Chiefs stay perfect with lopsided MNF win against Saints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Rashee Rice likely done for the season, a big question for the Kansas City Chiefs entering a Monday Night Football showdown against the New Orleans Saints was who’d replace the second-year wide receiver’s production.

Rice was off to a sizzling start to the season, leading the Chiefs in receptions (24), receiving yards (288) and receiving touchdowns (two) despite missing most of a Week 4 win at the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a knee injury.

During Kansas City’s 26-13 rout against New Orleans, JuJu Smith-Schuster answered the bell with seven catches for 130 yards.

Patrick Mahomes, who completed 28 of 39 passes for 331 yards with an interception, targeted Smith-Schuster eight times. He also completed nine of 10 throws to tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with 70 yards.

DEFENSE GETS COOKING EARLY

Charlie Riedel/AP Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Saints had a promising first drive going.

They’d already managed two first downs and traveled 31 yards before Derek Carr got greedy and looked for a chunk play down the right sideline to Rashid Shaheed.

Carr lofted the ball into double coverage and Chiefs S Bryan Cook floated over for an easy pick, the second of his four-year career.

BROKEN DOWN CARR

Charlie Riedel/AP New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Derek Carr, a familiar foil for Chiefs Kingdom from his days with the Las Vegas Raiders, left the game in the fourth quarter with an oblique injury.

Carr finished 18 of 28 for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

He was replaced by Jake Haener, who went 2 of 7 for 17 yards and also scrambled twice for 9 yards on the final drive.

WAS TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE GAME?

Ed Zurga/AP Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Uh, yeah! Would you miss a chance to celebrate your boyfriend Travis’ 35th birthday and hang out with his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie?

Nope, we wouldn’t either.

Taylor Swift made it to the Chiefs’ first two games of the season — wins against Baltimore and Cincinnati at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — but lived her own life for the next two road games.

Her appearance Monday at Arrowhead for the game against New Orleans probably marks her last visit for a while with the U.S. portion of the Eras Tour set to fire up again Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game on Sept. 24, 2023, a win against Chicago, and has been a regular ever since.

Kansas City, which has a bye next week, improved to 13-3 when Swift is at the game. It was her 10th appearance at Arrowhead and the Chiefs have won eight consecutive games when Swift shows up to cheer them on, including all four postseason games last season en route to a Super Bowl repeat.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs (5-0) have a bye next week before returning to action with a Super Bowl LVIII rematch Oct. 20 at San Francisco.

Kansas City also beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, snapping a 50-year championship drought and kicking off the recent dynasty.

—