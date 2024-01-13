GAME UPDATES | Kansas City, Chiefs fans gather for frigid AFC playoff game vs Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Throughout a topsy-turvy regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs are back in position to defend their Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs Road to Vegas starts tonight with a 7:10 p.m. kickoff against the Miami Dolphins in an AFC Super Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Scroll down below throughout the afternoon and evening for updates as fans get ready for the game.

TOWER CAMS, WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS KANSAS CITY

FAQ |Chiefs vs Dolphins TV viewer guide

—

UPDATE 4:04 p.m. | Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrive at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the wild-card game.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes preparing for the coldest game of his career pic.twitter.com/nZ3hmiZISb — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 13, 2024

#Chiefs Andy Reid arrives ahead of super wild card weekend pic.twitter.com/uho5E0r3G6 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 13, 2024

UPDATE 3:38 p.m. | KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd catches Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo entering GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Spagnuolo said, "Chilly, chilly, huh?"

#Chiefs Steve Spagnuolo ready for postseason football pic.twitter.com/aOehmOXK8o — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 13, 2024

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. | NBC is bringing out the A-listers to help in their coverage of tonight's game. Viewers who follow market news on CNBC might be familiar with the name Jim Cramer.

Cramer is part of the group covering the game tonight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. He posted a short time ago on X (formerly Twitter).

So proud to be part of this great ⁦@SNFonNBC⁩ team!! pic.twitter.com/DDozbU6lVz — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 13, 2024

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m. | The Chiefs just announced they've activated NT Mike Pennel and CB Keith Taylor from the practice squad ahead of tonight's game.

We have activated Practice Squad players NT Mike Pennel and CB Keith Taylor via Standard Elevation. pic.twitter.com/EDkqtjdVMY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 13, 2024

On Thursday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a final look at who should take the field tonight.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | KSHB 41 anchor Rae Daniel was up early this morning — wearing many layers — to chat with Chiefs fans who needed some "extra time" to get ready for tonight's game.

It was a gorgeous sunrise at least!

KSHB

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | A big tip of the cap to the staff and groundskeepers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. They've been working all week to clear snow and make sure the stadium is ready for tonight's game.

Getting ready for the action tonight! 😎 pic.twitter.com/De8412halL — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) January 13, 2024

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw will be helping to cover tonight’s game.

Here’s a look at her clothing layer strategy:

How many layers does it take to stand outside @GEHAField — I hope *this many. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JW8y7VlhrN — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) January 13, 2024

Earlier this week, the Chiefs released fan information to help the Kingdom stay warm while cheering on the chiefs.

—