Injury bug bites Chiefs offensive line again early in 4th quarter at Buffalo

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County.

The Chiefs’ offensive line was dealt another blow Sunday when right tackle Jawaan Taylor exited early in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kansas City entered play already without its starting left tackle, Josh Simmons, who remains away from the team for personal reasons.

The Chiefs said Taylor was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Jawaan Taylor is questionable to return (ankle). pic.twitter.com/vAUbKISdwF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2025

His replacement, Jaylon Moore, and right guard Trey Smith, were questionable for the Week 9 showdown in upstate New York, a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Both Moore and Smith were active and started, but the offensive line has struggled as the Chiefs entered the final quarter in a 28-13 hole.

Moore missed practice Friday with an illness, while Smith sat out Monday night’s win with a back injury.

Patrick Mahomes has been sacked three times and has completed only 12 of 25 passes at the time of Taylor’s injury.

Wanya Morris replaced Taylor at right tackle.

Kansas City signed Moore to a two-year deal, drafted Simmons and re-signed Smith to the largest-ever contract for a guard in NFL history to revamp an offensive line that got smashed in a Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs traded left guard Joe Thuney to Chicago as part of the reshaping of the offensive line.

