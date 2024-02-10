'It's everywhere you go': Au Pairs describe their experience learning football, Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The love from Chiefs Kingdom runs deep in Kansas City, but it’s also international.

The Chiefs are supported across all seven continents, including Europe.

KSHB 41 met two au pairs who are still learning to love what it means to be a fan.

"We call football 'soccer,' and you guys call football 'football' and our football 'soccer,'" Marcelina Januszek said.

Januszek is from Poland and Lini Grosse is from Germany.

They met because of the Au Pair in America program, which allows them to provide live-in childcare in exchange of a life in the U.S. for at least a year.

"You’ve got everything here," Grosse said. "Everything you could ever dream of, you have it here."

They became best friends through the program in Kansas City not because of their love for football, but naturally they became Chiefs fans together.

They also went to one of the coldest games in GEHA Field at Arrowhead stadium’s history this season.

"It was freezing," Grosse said. "Some people were taking their shirts off."

CREDIT: Marcelina Januszek and Lini Grosse Marcelina Januszek (middle) and Lini Grosse (left) at the coldest game the Chiefs have played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Januszek said the energy among the male fans was something she was not used to seeing.

"I never saw a man being so involved in something," she said. "I was like now I see, you just have to give them their favorite sport."

Amanda Wagner, a community counselor for the program, said the Chiefs are just one part of the American experience they can’t get back home.

Interview with Amanda Wagner with Au Pair America

The program works with 30 host families and au pairs come from 60 different countries.

"They’re going to celebrate their first Thanksgiving," Wagner said. "You’re gonna teach them about Independence Day and certainly in KC, part of that cultural exchange is Chiefs."

We decided to have our own exchange to see how much of American football they've learned.

Januszek and Grosse will be the first to tell anyone they don’t know a lot about the sport yet, but they’ve already decided they are crossing over to Chiefs Kingdom long after they leave Kansas City.

"Oh yeah — let’s go Chiefs," Januszek said.

