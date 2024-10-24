It’s official: Kansas City Chiefs complete trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday they have completed a trade with the Tennessee Titans to bring in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

News of the trade first circulated early Wednesday.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter posted Wednesday that the Titans will receive the Chiefs' 2025 fifth-round pick in the trade. The pick could become a fourth-round pick if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl and Hopkins plays 60 percent of the snaps.

Team officials were mostly mum Wednesday on the trade reports, with head coach Andy Reid saying General Manager Brett Veach was handling the trade.

The Chiefs are looking for depth at the wide receiver position following significant injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice.

The services of veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster also appear uncertain as he works to heal from a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs are set to take on AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Hopkins status for the game is not immediately known.

Also Thursday, the team announced it had placed wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

We are placing WR Skyy Moore on IR with a core muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/qJoxTlEHRs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024

