Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signs sports facilities bill, key to Chiefs' plan to move to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill into law Thursday that created the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority Act.

The governor’s signature is a key component of the Kansas City Chiefs’ $3 billion plan to build a domed stadium in Wyandotte County and a new team headquarters and training facility in Olathe .

Kelly and Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt gathered in Topeka last December to announce the framework of the project that would see the team move from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to a new location in the Village West district of Kansas City, Kansas.

In addition to announcing the partnership, the project required elected officials in KCK and Olathe to pass bills to create local sales tax districts that will be key in financing the developments. The project also required the creation of the state-based sports facilities act, which will oversee the management and operation, among other functions.

Members of the Kansas House and Senate passed the legislation in March .

“The Kansas City Chiefs’ historic agreement with the State of Kansas is monumental for our economy, creating thousands of new jobs, attracting tourists from around the world, and elevating Kansas as an elite place to put down roots,” Kelly said in a news release Thursday. “This bill provides the necessary governance structure and guardrails to manage and oversee the team’s facilities, ensuring Kansans for generations to come will continue to cheer on our beloved team at home. We’re turning Kansas into a premier destination for sports and entertainment, without raising state taxes or taking funding away from essential services.”

The team hopes to move into the stadium in time for the opening of the 2031 NFL season.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan outlined the details of the Sports Facilities Authority Act in this report filed in March .

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