Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

KSHB’s Taylor Hemness leans into ‘the Taylor of it all’ at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Taylor Shirt.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 13:12:35-05

LAS VEGAS — We’ve had months of Taylor Swift mania in Kansas City with her relationship with Travis Kelce, which we’re all enjoying and enjoying her being a part of the Kingdom.

I haven’t leaned too much into the Taylor of it all despite having the name first, but as I got ready to head to Las Vegas, I realized we’ve reached the point where I can’t ignore it anymore.

Thankfully, KC Swagger Custom Clothing came through in clutch and made me my own Taylor sweatshirt.

On Thursday, I walked up and down the Las Vegas Strip to see what kind of reaction this Taylor would get.

Check out the reactions in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone