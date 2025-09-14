Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs host Eagles in home opener

Matt Foster/KSHB 41
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for the first game of the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff of the Super Bowl rematch is set for 3:25 p.m.

Check back for updates.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson spotted Tom Brady down on the field.

UPDATE, 2:10 p.m. | The Honey Badger, Tyrann Mathieu, is back as this week's drum honoree.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson and Matt Foster documented stadium arrivals. They spotted:

Travis Kelce

Josh Simmons

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Andy Reid

Kristian Fulton

Trent McDuffie

Noah Williams and Jake Briningstool

Jawaan Taylor

Trey Smith

Mike Danna

Bryan Cook

Xavier Worthy and Isiah Pacheco

Nick Bolton

Tyquan Thornton

Jeff Bassa

Jaylen Watson

Kareem Hunt

1:40 p.m. | The excitement was palpable Sunday morning at Gate 5 outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

KSHB 41's Olivia Acree caught up with a crew that's been tailgaiting for over a decade. This year, they have new gear.

Chiefs fans back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for 1st home game of season

