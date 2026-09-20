LIVE BLOG | Chiefs release inactives list for SNF showdown against Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After dominating the Denver Broncos in front of a rowdy Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football to start the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs are on primetime TV once again.

This time, the Indianapolis Colts roll into town, trying to bounce back from a 41-23 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs look to stay in the win column in just Mahomes' second game back since he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in mid-December of last year.

Watch our Countdown to Kickoff coverage in the video player below.

Follow our live updates surrounding Sunday's game below.

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UPDATE, 6 p.m. | The Chiefs revealed their inactives for tonight, which is identical to last week's list.

Our inactives for tonight's SNF matchup against the Colts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wa68MMdzVQ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2026

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m. | The starting quarterbacks for both teams, Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones, are seen conversing during warmups at Arrowhead.

Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes embrace pregame #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/KIPOpAHskn — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 20, 2026

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. | A dynamic duo spotted in Kansas City!

#Chiefs dynamic duo in the backfield: Kenneth Walker III & Emmett Johnson



259 total yards of offense between the two in Week 1 against Denver. pic.twitter.com/eYjbS7QuPD — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 20, 2026

UPDATE, 4:40 p.m. | Rookie cornerback Manoor Delane made only a brief appearance against the Broncos in Week 1 due to a shoulder injury. Now, the coveted top-10 draft pick looks ready to go for tonight's matchup versus the Colts.

Mansoor Delane with a brief (but impactful) debut in Week 1. Should be good to go tonight after recovering from a shoulder injury. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/BtzpPlX0Fn — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 20, 2026

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | Wide receiver Rashee Rice walks through the tunnel at Arrowhead, looking for back-to-back games with a touchdown catch for the first time since weeks 7 and 8 of last season.

One TD last week for Rashee Rice, another one coming tonight? #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/rsfyFsUgWw — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) September 20, 2026

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | Chiefs fans waited in droves outside Arrowhead Stadium's gates Sunday morning, including those in the Lot J family. One of them sports a Chiefs prosthetic eye.

KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson reports.

Kansas City @Chiefs fans waited in droves outside Arrowhead Stadium's gates Sunday morning, including those in the Lot J family. One of them sports a Chiefs prosthetic eye. #ChiefsKingdom



KSHB 41's @rchendersontv has more: https://t.co/VumK4rWgNf pic.twitter.com/LU8jko0bBn — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) September 20, 2026

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