LIVE | KSHB 41 coverage of Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you win the Super Bowl, you get to throw a parade to celebrate.

Kansas City, we’re getting back together to celebrate another incredible Kansas City Chiefs run. We stay humble with the opportunity, but let’s party!

KSHB 41 has exclusive, inside-the-ropes coverage of this year’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory Parade.

Watch our live coverage in the video player player below, and then check back here throughout the day for updates. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with the rally starting around 12:45 p.m.

5:25 a.m. | KCPD Chief Stacey Graves gave a pep talk this morning to some of the officers that are helping make today's parade possible.

Graves said around 600 officers will be present to help manage the large crowds.

First roll call of the morning!



Chief Stacey Graves with an early morning pep talk for some of the hundreds of officers from KCPD & other agencies who are working around the clock for today’s #Chiefs parade.



We are at your service 🫡 pic.twitter.com/SGDR8CKnaz — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Katrina and Glenn are among the fans coming out to see the Chiefs this Valentine's Day! They say the Chiefs helped rekindle their love and they even had a Chiefs-themed wedding!

Daniela Leon/KSHB

5:15 a.m. | Chiefs fans have been planning to watch the parade in luxury.

Chiefs bring living room to Chiefs Champions Victory Parade route

4:55 a.m. | Fans are celebrating the Chiefs Champions Victory Parade Wednesday, but it's also Valentine's Day. KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon caught up with one couple who says their love is the Chiefs' good luck charm.

Couple celebrates love for Chiefs, each other at Chiefs Champions Victory Parade on Valentine's Day

4:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 News sports reporter McKenzie Nelson beat the crowds to the parade route! The celebration will soon be underway.