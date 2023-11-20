Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES | Kansas City gears up for Chiefs vs Eagles on Monday Night Football

Jason Gould/KSHB
Kansas City Chiefs - and Eagles - fans outside of Joe's Kansas City BBQ in Kansas City, Kansas, ahead of the Chiefs vs Eagles game Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Check back throughout the afternoon for more updates.

The Super Bowl LVII rematch has finally arrived. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles tonight at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

RELATED | Chiefs game information; Donnie Edwards named drum honoree

Both teams are at the top of their respective conferences, and there are seemingly more members of the Kelce family in town than you might see around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m., with ESPN/ABC handling broadcast duties. Mitch Holthus and Danan Hughes are behind the mic for the radio call.

Fans from both teams were out grabbing lunch around noon Monday. Some lucky fans at the Raising Cane's in Overland Park were greeted by Donna Kelce, mother to Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Eagles star Jason Kelce.

Sporting a custom half-green and half-red Raising Cane's shirt, Donna worked a shift for one hour at the location.

RELATED | Donna Kelce’s famous ‘split’ jacket, shoes designer has ties to KC

Football fans also packed into the original Joe’s Kansas City BBQ at W. 47th Avenue and Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas.

Just south of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, it's no stretch to say that Grinder's KC has a good Philly cheesesteak, even if the owner now bleeds Chiefs red.

Going back to the Kelces, sensing a theme here, Kylie Kelce — Jason's wife — was in town over the weekend, during which she hosted a field hockey clinic.

