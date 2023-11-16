Former Chiefs LB Donnie Edwards earns drum honoree duty against Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The biggest stars will be on hand next Monday night as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in a Super Bowl LVII rematch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Former Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards will help get them fired up for the game.

The team announced Thursday that Edwards will serve as the drum honoree during pregame festivities. Habitat for Humanity Kansas City President and CEO Lindsay Hicks will serve as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Retired Navy Patty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem, with colors presented by the Choctaw Nation Honor Guard. A skydiving performance will come courtesy of the Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue.

Edwards played his first six seasons with the Chiefs from 1996 to 2001. After five seasons with division rival San Diego Chargers, Edwards returned to Kansas City for his final two seasons in the league.

Over this 13-year career, Edwards picked up 23.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 28 interceptions. He scored four touchdowns during his career.

Here’s a look at key times Monday night:



2:30 p.m. Parking gates open

3 p.m. - Ford Tailgate District opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

7:05 p.m. - Eagles team introduction

7:07 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. - National anthem

7:13 p.m. - Coin toss

7:15 p.m. - Kickoff

